Joseph Paintsil delighted to net a brace in Ankaragucu's draw against Besiktas

Striker, Joseph Paintsil

Forward Joseph Paintsil has expressed delight after bagging a brace in Ankaragucu's strong comeback draw against Turkish giants Besiktas.

The on-loan Genk player netted his 8th and 9th goal of the campaign to help his side pick a point on the road.



"Great fighting spirit by the entire team. Glad to be on the scoresheet, we go again next time," he posted on Twitter.



MKE Ankaragucu played above their usual level to hold Besiktas at the Vodafone Park.



The Yellows fell behind to Ante Kulusic’s last-gasp own goal.



Kulusic’s afternoon took another devastating turn after putting the ball at the back of his own net once again just seven minutes after returning from recess.

Besiktas appeared to be enjoying their luck in the afternoon before Joseph Paintsil reduced the deficit with an artful penalty in the 65th minute.



The Ghanaian forward completed the comeback for his side with another goal from 12 yards in the dying embers of the game.



The 23-year-old was substituted on the 94th minute to be replaced by Sahverdi Cetin to shore up the defence for Ankaragucu.



Paintsil has scored 9 goals in his 28 game outings for Ankaragucu in his debut season.



He joined the Turkish Super Lig club on a season-long loan deal from Belgian top-flight league giants KRC Genk.