Joseph Paintsil grabs consolation goal with late penalty in defeat at Yeni Malatyaspor

Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil scored the consolation goal for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 reverse at Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, 25 April 2021.

The Ghana international converted a 93rd-minute penalty to half the deficit for the visitors at the Malatya Stadyumu.



Painstil is is now on nine league goals- one shy of his personal best of ten he netted for Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the 2017/2018 season.

Yeni Malatyaspor took the lead in the 55th minute through Adem Buyuk before another Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh doubled their advantage on 78 minutes.



Tetteh had come on ten minutes earlier to replace Kubilay Kanatsizkus.