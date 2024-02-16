Joseph Paintsil lands in US to complete LA Galaxy move

Joseph Paintsil (L) after arriving in USA

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has landed safely in the United States of America to complete his move to LA Galaxy from Belgium top-flight side Genk.

The player, per GhanaWeb sources, will finalise the move today, February 16, 2024. He is scheduled to undergo medicals before the official announcement of the transfer.



At the moment, the details of the move such as transfer fees, duration of contract, and wages are unknown but the report indicates that both parties have agreed on all terms.



If the deal goes through, Paintsil would draw the curtains down on his 7-year career in Europe.

The player was having a fantastic 2023/2024 season in Belgium, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 23 league games for Genk.





???????? Joseph Paintsil is in Los Angeles to have his medicals and finalize his move to LA Galaxy.



An official announcement of the Ghanaian winger is expected soon.



????: @naza_mac pic.twitter.com/4dPygAZEtg — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) February 16, 2024

EE/EK