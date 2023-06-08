Joseph Paintsil narrates how he turned World Cup snub, father's passing into fuel for outstanding form

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has said he drew inspiration from being left out of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Paintsil was snubbed from Ghana's final squad for the tournament and also lost his father within the same week.



The Genk forward said instead of the situation breaking him down, he got inspired and believed his father would be proud.



“It really motivated [missing out on the World Cup squad] me and I think the same week my father passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Normally if it were to be someone else it would have dimmed the spirit of the person but it rather strengthened me and I know my father would be happy.



“I still stood on my ground and fought very hard. Even though the World Cup selection was a little bit sad from the start, I just advised myself to concentrate on my football career and just concentrate on the club and just put in everything and it just started and everything was working good for me," he told 3FM.



He admitted that he was disappointed after he was left out of the squad but had to respect then-coach, Otto Addo's decision.



“I felt a little bit disappointed in the past but you never know, everybody has his decision as a coach and I do need to respect it and move on as a professional footballer with a great mindset and just do what I need to do on the field of play when I’m given the opportunity.”

Joseph Paintsil returned to the squad in March 2023 after the World Cup when he was named among new manager Chris Hughton's squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola. He assisted Ghana's equaliser in the second leg game in Luanda.



Joseph Paintsil, who had 32-goal involvement in the just-ended season, has been named again in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18.



