0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Paintsil nets 8th league goal for Genk in 4-0 thumping of Seraing

57E54E4D 00B6 4230 82AC DF61F0DE8BB8.jpeg Joseph Painstil

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil continued his stellar form in Belgium on Sunday night as he scored in KRC Genk’s heavy win against Seraing.

The in-form winger started for for his club today and lasted 70 minutes in an exciting contest.

In the game today, Joseph Paintsil found the back of the Seraing net in the 64th minute after causing a lot of harm to the defense of the opponent in the first half of the game.

Before his goal, a Paul Onuachu brace and a strike from Mike Tressor had given KRC Genk a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Despite all efforts from the away team to get back into the game, the team could not equalize and had to succumb to the heavy 4-0 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.

With is goal today, Joseph Paintsil now has eight goals and 10 assists this season after making 18 appearances in the Belgian Pro League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: