Joseph Paintsil nets winning goal for Genk against Anderlecht

Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil scored the winning goal in KRC Genk's game against Anderlecht in the Belgium Cup round of 16 on Wednesday evening.

The attacker scored the game-winning goal for the Blue and Whites after playing important roles in his team's friendly games.



Paintsil scored with a wonderful shot in the 95th minute after both team's struggled to find the back of the net in regulation time. His goal sent Genk's bench and supporters into wild jubilations.



Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashirmeru came on in the 85th minute for Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances, scored six goals, and assisted six in the Belgian top flight this season.



KRC Genk will take on KV Kortrijk in the Belgium Pro League on December 26th before facing Club Brugge at home.



KRC Genk is 1st on the league table with 46 points after 17 games. They have lost one game and drawn one in their impressive run in the league this season.