Joseph Paintsil nominated for best African Player award in Belgium

Black Stars player, Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian football sensation Joseph Paintsil has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Ebony Shoe Award, an award that celebrates performances of African players in the Belgian League.

The Ebony Shoe Award, established in 1992, is presented annually to the top player of African origin in the Belgian league.



Paintsil's nomination comes as no surprise, considering his contributions to Genk this season.



Paintsil has been a vital asset to his team with an impressive tally of 16 goals and 14 assists across various competitions.



However, Paintsil faces tough competition from his Genk teammates, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye and Bilal El Khannous.



Additionally, notable nominees include Victor Boniface from Royal Union SG and Emmanuel Gift Orban from KAA Gent, both hailing from Nigeria.



The winner of the Ebony Shoe Award will be announced on May 22, 2023, during an evening ceremony held at the Hotel Tangla in Brussels.

Paintsil will become the second Ghanaian to win the award after ex-Ghana international Eric Addo, who claimed the award back in 1998 while playing for Club Brugge.



Paintsil's performances have caught the attention of several Premier League teams, including Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham who want to sign him.



However, Genk has made it clear that they have no intention of selling the Ghanaian international in the summer transfer window to ensure they build a formidable squad for their upcoming European competitions in the following season.



Paintsil's contract with Genk will expire in the summer of 2026.



JNA/SARA