Joseph Paintsil nominated for top award in Belgium

Joseph Paintsil Of Ghana And KRC Genk KRC Genk forward Joseph Paintsil

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KRC Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil, has been nominated for the 2023 2023 Ebony Shoe Award. The accolade is designed to reward the best African player in the Belgian Pro League.

Paintsil, who has been sensational for Genk, is hoping to become the first Ghanaian to clinch the accolade since Eric Addo who won it in 1998 during his time with Club Brugge.

Paintsil has had a memorable campaign this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists in 35 games in all competitions for Genk.

He is currently the most productive African player in Europe beating, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.

The 25-year-old-year-old with a £10 million transfer value has drawn interest from Premier League clubs.

Reports suggest that Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, and Fulham have pencilled down his name for a potential transfer in the summer.

