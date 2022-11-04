Joseph Paintsil opens up on Ghana's abysmal 2021 AFCON campaign

A photo of Joseph Paintsil against Morocco in the 2021 AFCON

RC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil has opened up about his first African Cup of Nations campaign with the Black Stars which ended with an embarrassing exit from the group stages.

Ghana had its worst campaign in the history of the African Cup of Nations after exiting the 2021 AFCON from the group stages without a single victory in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



Ghana's exit from the 2021 AFCON was met with anger and a lot of backlash and Painstil has admitted that the players were not proud of the development.



“The 2021 AFCON was a tough time [for the Black Stars] We had a good team but I don’t know what really happened."



"It is football and with football, anything can happen. We were all disappointed with what we showed [in Cameroon]."



“Every player’s mindset and determination was to come out from the group stage and go to the next level but unfortunately it didn’t happen. I was disappointed, the players were all disappointed and I know Ghanaians were also disappointed," Joseph Paintsil said as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

Ghana's exit from the group stages of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon cost the job of head coach, Milovan Rejevac. and his entire backroom staff with the exception of the goalkeeper's coach, Richard Kingston.



