Joseph Paintsil opens up on transfer links

RC GENG JOSEPH PAINTSIL Ghana international Joseph Paintsil

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil is tight-lipped on his future at Belgium outfit KRC Genk.

Paintsil has been a key contributor for the Belgian side in their title chase, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in the league.

Asked about his future at Genk amid interest from clubs, Paintsil said, “For now, I cannot tell where I will play next season. It is too early. I have heard the rumors circulating around but I can’t trust it until the day comes”

Several Premier League teams, including Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham, have reportedly expressed interest in signing the former Tema Youth player.

However, Genk has ruled out the summer transfer of the Ghana international as they intend to build a strong squad for European competitions next season.

Painstil current contract with Genk will elapse in the summer of 2026.

