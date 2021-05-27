Joseph Paintsil pops up on Adana Demirspor radar

Ghana Striker, Joseph Paintsil

Adana Demirspo have set sights on Ghana striker Joseph Paintsil as they seek to fortify their attack for next season after gaining promotion to the Turkish top-flight.

The club believes Painstil, with his experience in the league, can be a great addition to their attack as they target a long spell.



Demirspo have inquired about the availability of Paintsil who has a year left on his Genk contract.



The Belgian club loaned the Black Stars player to Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu for the season just completed.

He had a decent campaign scoring 11 goals in 33 games. Unfortunately, Ankaragucu suffered relegation but his performances caught Ankaragucu's eye.



He is expected to return to Genk but it is unlikely he will get consistent playing time. With his current deal set to expire in June 2022, Genk could consider selling him this summer.



Paintsil is valued at 2.5 million euros, having bought him for 2 million euros from Ghanaian second-tier side Tema Youth.