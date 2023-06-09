0
Joseph Paintsil rates Premier League as best in league in Europe

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has rated the English Premier League ahead of the various leagues in Europe.

Paintsil, who enjoyed a decent campaign with KRC Genk in the just-ended Belgian football campaign has emerged as a transfer target to several clubs in Europe with England no exception.

In an interview with 3FM, the Black Stars winger reiterated his desire to play in England, saying it is the best competition across Europe.

"Every professional footballer will love to play in the English Premier League. That's the best competition in Europe. I will be looking forward to being taken and representing one of the teams in England," he said.

"But it's football and this is the duty of the agent. For me, I've already done what I'm supposed to do. So I will just leave it for my agent and the club to decide.

"I will be really happy if teams in England approach and take my best moments and I also show the world and England that I'm capable of giving 100% commitment to whichever club I join.

Paintsil scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists across competitions, helping Genk to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League

