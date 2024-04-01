Joseph Paintsil reacts after inspiring LA Galaxy to victory over Seattle Sounders FC

Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil, has reacted after helping LA Galaxy to triumph over Seattle Sounders FC in the Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The Black Stars winger lasted 84 minutes as his side cruised to a 1-0 win over their opponent at the Dignity Health Sports Park.



Paintsil assisted Gabriel Pec to score the side's only goal in the match after just four minutes into the game.



The Ghanaian was replaced by Diego Fagundez after paying his dues in the much-anticipated encounter.



“Just when you think things are ending, the Universe will remind you that this is just the beginning of your story,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former KRC Genk star has been instrumental since joining the MLS club for the 2024 season. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in six games since his arrival in February.



Paintsil, who missed the March international break due to immigration issues will be hoping to help LA Galaxy snatch the title at the end of the season.



LA Galaxy is currently on top of the league standing with 12 points after six games so far.