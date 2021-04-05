Joseph Paintsil reacts to Ankaragucu slim victory against Antalyaspor

Paintsil has played 24 times for the club, scoring 7 goals in the process

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Paintsil has indicated his excitement of Ankaragucu’s slim win over Antalyaspor in the Turkish Premier League on Sunday.

The Yellow and Green lads returned to winning ways following a 1-0 win against Antalyaspor at the Eryaman Stadium.



Paintsil replaced Angolan international Geraldo at halftime for Ankaragucu.



The 23-year-old played a massive role as the Ankara-based side picked the maximum points courtesy Torgeir Borven’s 90th-minute strike.

Paintsil took to social media to hail the victory.



He has played 24 times for the club, scoring 7 goals in the process.