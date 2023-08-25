Joseph Paintsil rejects move to Southampton - Reports

Black Stars forward, Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars forward, Joseph Paintsil, has turned down a move to English Football League Championship side Southampton.

Southampton offered striker Paul Onuachu in a direct swap deal which would have seen Paintsil join the Saints.



According to The Athletic, both clubs reached an agreement for the transfer valued at €10 million including add-ons.



However, the deal collapsed after the Ghanaian as well as Onuachu rejected the move.



"Southampton direct swap with KRC Genk between #SaintsFC striker Paul Onuachu + #Genk winger Joseph Painstil now off. Clubs reached agreement & aimed to complete deal valuing both at €8m + €2m add-ons - but players have rejected the move," Athletic reporter David Ornstein tweeted.

Joseph Paintsil finished last season has the African with the most goals involvement in Europe, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists in 35 games in all competitions.



He is the marksman for the Belgium side and attracted interest from some Premier League sides but the clubs failed to make an official bid for the 24-year-old.



EE/KPE