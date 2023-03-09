Joseph Paintsil returns as Chris Hughton names Black Stars squad for Angola games

Black Stars

New Black Stars manager, Chris Highton has announced his squad for the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The squad, announced on Thursday, March 9, 2023 has the usual faces of the Ayew brothers, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, and Inaki Williams.



The returnees in the team include Jojo Wollacott Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorfer and Edmund Addo.



There was however no place for Felix Afena-Gyan, Ibrahim Danlad, Afriyie Barnieh and a host of stars.



The 25-man is dominated by players who ply their trade in Europe with no local player making the cut.



The Black Stars will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 in a game that will be Chris Hughton’s first as substantive manager of the Black Stars.

Four days later, the team will play Angola in their country.



Here is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)



Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)



Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)



