Joseph Paintsil returns from injury to bang third league goal for Ankaragucu

Ghanaian forward, Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil returned from injury to score for MKE Ankaragucu in the 4-3 victory against Konyaspor in the Turkish SupaLig on Saturday.

The nimble-footed forward had been sidelined with an unknown injury during the side’s 1-0 defeat at home to Trabzonspor.



Having missed last weekend’s loss against Antalyaspor due to the setback, Paintsil returned to the Matchday squad for the home encounter against Konyaspor after passing a late fitness test.



He replaced Norwegian import Torgeir Borven in the 77th minute when Ankaragucu were down by 3-2.



The Ghanaian quickly announced himself in the game with a delicate strike a minute later to restore parity.

Emre Gural’s 89th-minute penalty proved decisive for the hosts as they won the game 4-3.



The victory is Ankaragucu’s first in the Turkish top-flight campaign after ten round of matches.



Paintsil has plundered 3 goals in 7 appearances for the club so far this season.



He joined the club from Belgium giants KRC Genk in the off-season.