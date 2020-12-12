Joseph Paintsil returns from injury to bang third league goal for Ankaragucu

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil returned from injury to score for MKE Ankaragucu in the 4-3 victory against Konyaspor in the Turkish SupaLig on Saturday.
The nimble-footed forward had been sidelined with an unknown injury during the side’s 1-0 defeat at home to Trabzonspor.
Having missed last weekend’s loss against Antalyaspor due to the setback, Paintsil returned to the Matchday squad for the home encounter against Konyaspor after passing a late fitness test.
He replaced Norwegian import Torgeir Borven in the 77th minute when Ankaragucu were down by 3-2.
The Ghanaian quickly announced himself in the game with a delicate strike a minute later to restore parity.
Emre Gural’s 89th-minute penalty proved decisive for the hosts as they won the game 4-3.
The victory is Ankaragucu’s first in the Turkish top-flight campaign after ten round of matches.
Paintsil has plundered 3 goals in 7 appearances for the club so far this season.
He joined the club from Belgium giants KRC Genk in the off-season.
