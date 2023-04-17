Joseph Paintsil's goal contributions continue to soar after brace against Anderlecht

Joseph Painstil

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil put on an impressive display on Sunday afternoon, scoring twice to help KRC Genk secure a resounding 5-2 victory over RSC Anderlecht in the Belgium Pro League.

The winger was among the starters for his team in the Week 33 clash of the league campaign.



The match was filled with numerous goals, with Mbwana Samatta breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute to give KRC Genk the lead.



However, seven minutes later, Islam Slimani equalized for Anderlecht to make it 1-1. Just before halftime, Outtara Mohammed scored to give KRC Genk a 2-1 lead in injury time.

After the break, Joseph Paintsil extended KRC Genk's lead with a goal of his own, before completing his brace in the 87th minute. El Khannous also scored four minutes later, giving KRC Genk a comfortable 5-2 win at full-time. RSC Anderlecht's Anders Dreyer scored the second consolation goal for his team in the defeat.



Ghanaian players Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu featured for Anderlecht in the match.



Paintsil's exceptional performance took his goal contributions to 24 for the season, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.