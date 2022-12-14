0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Paintsil scores for Genk against Metz in club friendly

Joseph Painstil45.jpeg Joseph Painstil

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Joseph Paintsil scored in KRC Genk's club friendly against Frech side Metz on Tuesday afternoon. KRC Genk beat Ligue 2 side Metz 1-0

The attacker scored the game-winning goal for the Blue and Whites as they continue to prepare for the return of the Jupiler Pro League.

Paintsil scored with a wonderful shot barely 10 minutes after kickoff, and it was the only goal of the encounter as both failed to score in almost 80 minutes following his strike.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances, scored six goals, and assisted six in the Belgian top flight this season.

KRC Genk will take on Anderlecht in the Belgium Cup on December 21st before going away to face Kortrijk in the league on 26th December.

KRC Genk is 1st on the league table with 46 points after 17 games. They have lost one game and drawn one in their impressive run in the league this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Related Articles: