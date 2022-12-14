Joseph Paintsil scores for Genk against Metz in club friendly

Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil scored in KRC Genk's club friendly against Frech side Metz on Tuesday afternoon. KRC Genk beat Ligue 2 side Metz 1-0

The attacker scored the game-winning goal for the Blue and Whites as they continue to prepare for the return of the Jupiler Pro League.



Paintsil scored with a wonderful shot barely 10 minutes after kickoff, and it was the only goal of the encounter as both failed to score in almost 80 minutes following his strike.



The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances, scored six goals, and assisted six in the Belgian top flight this season.

KRC Genk will take on Anderlecht in the Belgium Cup on December 21st before going away to face Kortrijk in the league on 26th December.



KRC Genk is 1st on the league table with 46 points after 17 games. They have lost one game and drawn one in their impressive run in the league this season.