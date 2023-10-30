Joseph Paintsil scores for Genk in 3-0 win over KV Kortrijk

Joseph Paintsil scored the second of the goals for his club

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil was on target on Sunday night to help KRC Genk to hammer KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

The highly-rated winger started for his team today in a Round 12 encounter of the ongoing 2023/24 Belgian top-flight league season.



Operating from the flanks for his team, Joseph Paintsil showcased his attacking brilliance once again and played a key role to ensure his team bagged all three points.



In today’s contest, neither side could get on the scoresheet in the first 45 minutes and had to settle for a draw at the break.

After recess, KRC Genk put pressure on KV Kortrijk and punished the team with three good team goals.



Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil scored the second of the goals as strikes from Tolu Arokodare and Daniel Munoz sealed the big win for the visitors.



With his goal today, Joseph Paintsil now has three goals and three assists after making 12 appearances in the Belgian Pro League this season.