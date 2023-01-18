Joseph Paintsil scores, provides two assists to help Genk beat Westerlo 3-2

Paintsil scored and assisted for his side

Joseph Paintsil continued his blistering form in the Belgium First Division A league after scoring and providing a brace of assists in Genk's victory over Westerlo.

The Ghana international served the assist for the opener and the winner as Genk defeated Westerlo 3-2 at the Het Kuipje stadium.



The visitors started the game strongly after Paintsil found Outtara Mohammed, who broke the deadlock after seven minutes.



Paintsil went from provider to scorer as he doubled the lead with a curling finish.

However, the hosts responded swiftly after the break, scoring in the space of two minutes to level the scores. Maxim de Cuyper halved the deficit from the spot before Thomas Van den Keybus made it 2-2 in the 55th minute.



Painstil produced magic again after serving Daniel Munoz with the assist for the winner.



The Black Stars winger has now scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in the Belgium pro league.