Joseph Paintsil sent off in KRC Genk’s defeat to Anderlecht in Belgium

Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil was given the marching orders on Saturday as KRC Genk succumbed to defeat against Anderlecht.

The Black Stars winger accumulated yellow cards and was sent off as his outfit suffered a 2-1 away defeat to giants Anderlecht in week 19 of the Belgium Pro League.



Paintsil was cautioned twice on injury time, leading to his exit in the much-anticipated play at the Lotto Park.



The first half of the game ended in a goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.



After the halftime break, Genk shot into the lead through Alieu Fadera in the 70th-minute mark before Theo Leoni pulled parity for the host four minutes later.

Anderlecht sealed in the crucial encounter through Anders Dreyer after hitting the back of the net on stoppage time.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian winger has been instrumental for Genk this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 19 games.



Meanwhile, his compatriot Christopher Baah Bonsu made cameo appearance for Genk.