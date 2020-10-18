0
Joseph Paintsil speaks after hitting brace for Ankaragucu’s defeat against Rizespor

Sun, 18 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youth forward Joseph Paintsil has broken his silence after opening his goalscoring account for Ankaragucu in the Turkish Supaliga on Saturday.

Paintsil netted a brace for the Yellow and Blues lads during their 5-3 defeat against Rizesor in Week xx of the Turkish top-flight.

The 22-year-old registered his name on the scoresheet in 10 minutes before Ankaragucu surrendered a two-nil advantage to lose in an entertaining eight-goal thriller.

The results mean Ankaragucu have only one point after 4 games and currently languishing second from bottom.

Paintsil, who was disappointed after the game took to Twitter to react to the pulsating encountrr which went against his side.

