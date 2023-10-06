Joseph Paintsil stars with a goal and assist for Genk in win at Čukarički

Joseph Painstil

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scored and provided an assist for KRC Genk as they beat Serbian opposition Čukarički 2-0 in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 25-year-old lasted for 80 minutes at Gradski Stadion Dubocica in his first European game of the season.



Fears of a sixth successive European defeat manifested quickly for Čukarički within 20 minutes, when Bryan Heynen first tapped a well-weaved assist by Joseph Paintsil into the back of the net with ease in the 10th minute.



The goal scorer was brought down in the penalty area, forcing referee Adam Ladeback to consult VAR.



Following a lengthy review, Joseph Paintsil stepped up to convert the spot-kick into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 10 minutes later.

It seemed like the start of a long evening for the Serbians, with their first UECL game at home desperately in need of some inspiration.



Čukarički’s second-half display ultimately paid no dividends, as Genk cruised to a third unbeaten game against Serbian opposition.



