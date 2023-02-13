0
Joseph Paintsil suffers injury in Genk's defeat to Royal Antwerp

Joseph Paintsil Injury Fo1qI83X0AEC5Nd.jfif Joseph Paintsil was substituted after he got injured

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil got injured in KRC Genk's defeat to Royal Antwerp over the weekend.

The winger injured his shoulder during the game and was attended to by the medical team.

Despite efforts to continue the match, Paintsil had to be pulled out due to the pain. The 25-year-old was replaced in the 81st minute by Angelo Preciado.

In a statement on social media, the player updated fans on his injury and expressed his disappointment in their defeat to Antwerp

"Painful defeat yesterday with an unfortunate shoulder injury. Thanks for the well-wishing messages. Hoping to be back stronger," Paintsil wrote on Twitter.

Paintsil is expected to undergo a scan on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. The injury could be a big blow for the winger as the Black Stars prepares to face Angola next month.

The former Tema Youth player has scored ten goals and provided ten assists in the Belgium First Division A league this season.



