Joshua Buatsi knocks out Blenda Dos Santos to defend WBA International title

Joshua Buatsi WBA international belt

Ghana-born Brit, Joshua Buatsi on Saturday handed Frenchman Daniel Blenda Dos Santos a brutal round 4 KO to extend his unbeaten run to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International Light Heavy title.

Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12KOs) proved too strong for the Frenchman who was before the night unbeaten after 14 pro fights.



In a post-fight interview, Joshua said “Most importantly, I want to thank God for the victory.”



“Secondly, I do hope he’s [Daniel Dos Santos] okay.”

He continued giving a hint of another fight as soon as possible



“We’ll be back [soon], quick turnaround.”



The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Friends of Boxing congratulate Joshua Buatsi on becoming the New WBA International Light Heavyweight champion.