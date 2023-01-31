0
Menu
Sports

Joshua Clottey urges Isaac Dogboe to become a two-time world champion

Isaac Dogboe Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion, Joshua Clottey, has urged Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe to go on and win the WBO super featherweight title in his upcoming bout against Robeisy Ramirez in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 1.

Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe, who could become a two-time world champion will take on Cuba’s Robeisy Ramirez in a WBO world title bout in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 1.

Although Clottey described the upcoming bout as a tough one, he was confident that Dogboe would come out victorious in his bout in the featherweight division.

"I am glad to see him come back stronger after those setbacks against Navarrete some years ago, and I am confident he can deliver.

"He is a great fighter, and I am confident he would come out victorious against one of the toughest in the division," said Clottey.

Isaac Dogboe has not lost a bout since his two consecutive defeats to Emanuel Navarrete. The Ghanaian pugilist has a record of 15 knockouts in 24 wins and 2 losses.

His opponent, Ramirez, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the flyweight division at the London 2012 Olympic Games and the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.

JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle