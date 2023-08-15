Joyce Nana Asamoah joins Italian club Pavia Academy SSD

Joyce Nana Asamoah

Italian club Pavia Academy SSD has announced the signing of Ghanaian female defender Joyce Nana Asamoah.

Pavia Academy SSD took to their official social media platforms to make the announcement.



The former Fabulous Ladies defender joins the 'Eccellenza League', commonly known as Serie E, as a free agent after his contract with Bologna expired at the end of the last season.



Joyce Nana Asamoah appeared in almost 30 games for Bologna in the Serie C championship the previous season, helping the club gain promotion to the Serie B.

Pavia Academy SSD signed defender Joyce Nana Asamoah to strengthen their backline ahead of the new season and also give the gaffer options tactically due to her versatility.



Calcio Associazione Pavia Società Sportiva Dilettantistica, or just Pavia, is an Italian female football team founded in 1911 in Pavia, Lombardy.



They play their home games at Pavia's Stadio Pietro Fortunati, which has a seating capacity of 4,999.