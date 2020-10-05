‘Juju’ does not exist in football – Saddick Adams

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams

Former Ghana youth star, Saddick Adams has dismissed claims that black magic "juju" exists in football.

The perception among Ghanaians is that some footballers use "juju' to enhance their performances.



A session of supporters claim that, Adams, who scored a hat-trick for Asante Kotoko in the 2017 MTN FA Cup final against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak used black magic againsktt the Phobians.



Reacting to the news, Saddick Adams stated that he wouldn't be in the country currently if "juju" exists in football.

“I scored a hat-trick against Accra Hearts of Oak without any juju. It’s all about hard work, I quite remember I scored a hat-trick against Kotoko during my time with Brekum Chelsea but the notion is that when you are able to score against the big clubs people think you resort to black magic which isn’t the case.”



“If juju persists in the game by now we wouldn’t have been in Ghana, it doesn’t exist in football,” he emphasized.