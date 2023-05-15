'Juju man' narrates how he helped Asante Kotoko win 2021/202 Premier League, reveals names of club officials

Atta Agyemang

Spiritualist Atta Agyemang is claiming to be the mastermind of Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s conquest in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

Atta Agyemang narrates that following their consecutive defeats to King Faisal, some officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko approached him and had talks with him about how he can help the club turn around their performance in the season.



Atta Agyemang says he was initially hesitant but agreed to do it because of his relationship with one of the officials.



The ball was set rolling and Kotoko began to chalk significant results in the league including a famous win against Aduana Stars in Dormaa.



Atta Agyemang recounts that when the season was drawing to a close, division broke between the officials who engaged him, and that resulted in some of them discrediting his works.



The self-acclaimed numerologist says he warned the officials of their actions and urged them to express appreciation to him or else they would struggle in the following season.

According to him, the struggles of Asante Kotoko this season are due to the curses he placed on the officials for their display of ingratitude.



“Last season some five Kotoko officials came to me. Commander Adusei, Chairman K5, and one chairman who is my godfather. My godfather came to me lamenting that Asante Kotoko were struggling and it was affecting him. King Faisal had scored them back-to-back. We decided to meet and during the meeting, I told them about the difficult task ahead. I told them I wouldn’t take money from them but will prove my mettle with the game against Aduana Stars.



“ I told them that they’d pay me GHC5000 if they beat Aduana Stars and they agreed. Lo and behold, they went to Aduana and scored them for the first time in Dormaa. From there on, I took over the team. I won seven consecutive matches because I know what to do with the sun. When they were going to Accra to play Hearts of Oak, I told them they would draw because there is another spiritualist in Accra who was working for Hearts of Oak and who is my superior. We negotiated a draw and that’s how come they got a point.



“When Hearts were coming to Kumasi, they came to me again with a message that I must help them beat the Phobians in Accra. I told them to pay a certain amount of money and they indeed paid. I told them they’d get a penalty in the early minutes through Gama.



“When the season was about to end, there was a misunderstanding between some of the officials who were dealing with me. The soldier man began to say discredit my works. The rest also said they owed me no appreciation so I should make do with the money I had taken from them. I warned them of their actions” he said.

Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League at a colorful ceremony in Kumasi.







