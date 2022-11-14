Juju or coincidence: Ghanaians sadly react to news of Wallacott, Ofori, and Baba Iddrisu injuries

A photo of Richard Ofori and Jojo Wallacott

Reports of the injuries to Jojo Wallacott, Richard Ofori, and Baba Iddirisu has reignited conversations about the alleged use of black magic (juju) in the Black Stars.

Fans on social media quickly concluded that juju is at play because of the circumstances surrounding the injury of Jojo Wallacott who has been Ghana's number-one goalkeeper since making his debut against Ethiopia in September 2021.



Jojo Wallacott has been ruled out after suffering a fresh injury on Saturday in the English League One game away at Burton Albion FC while Richard Ofori has been ruled out by the Orlando Pirates medical team after undergoing an MRI scan.



Baba Iddrisu got injured in RCD Mallorca's game against Atletico Madrid in midweek and had to be substituted in the game.



The timing of the injury, according to some fans, is questionable and strange as some allege the use of Juju.



Others also in assisted that the injuries can't be attributed to the use of Juju as Ghana is not the only country to have suffered huge casualties ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Here are some of the reactions below:



Nurudeen better

Wollacott isn't special, he is only there because someone there has a share. [Abdul Manaf] Nurudeen is far ahead of him. - @Callmebaffour



Reservation



Big blow for Wollacott who deserves to live the dream of playing at the World Cup. Had my reservations about him as our first-choice goalie but wanted him to be part of the squad. Too bad. - @PerezErzoah



Painful



Of all the players ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, it’s Jojo Wollacott that really pains me. Speedy recovery to all players who will be missing this Mundial due to injury. - @FrancisHemans1



Genuine injury?



I was willing to accept Wollacott's injury as legit, but two goalkeepers? - @mash_233

Juju



It has to be juju. How Wollacott got hurt by this time. - @1realDX



Just hope



Apparently, Zigi is better than Wollacott, but I’ve never seen him play so we can only hope. - @JaeBoogieee



Juju work



They say Jojo Wollacott is ruled out of the World Cup, that’s Ghana for you. Juju work waah!. - @JrPhrimpong



Take him to World Cup

He learnt the national anthem, he took Ghana to the Afcon, and his save qualified the Black stars for World Cup.



He moved to Charlton to remain fit for the World Cup. Please Otto Addo and the technical team, can we take Wollacott to the World Cup? He can just be on the bench. - @nancybrewgh



No confidence



But Wollacott also doesn't exude any confidence in me when he is between the sticks. - @KojoEyiah3



Below average



How can we take him to the Mundial knowing he's a below-average goalkeeper? Among all the goalkeepers’ names, he was the weakest, yet someone still thinks he's deserving to man our post. - @kwamebiggs



Consider Danlad

In this modern game, goalkeepers start attack and operate as sweepers too, aside from their main duties of preventing goals.



I was wondering how Wollacott was going to deliver in such a manner. I feel sad for him, though Danland must be considered at all cost. - @akomeahmessiah



Juju money stars



Juju Money Stars. Sorry, Wollacott, but next time, be spiritual, strong, and fit before you accept any call-ups. - @AneroDenkey



