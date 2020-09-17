Sports News

Juju perception: Let’s be mindful of what we say about Black Stars – Saanie Daara

Saanie Daara is a former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association

Saanie Daara, a former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has advised Ghanaians to be mindful about comments they make about the Black Stars since they have the tendency of driving away potential players and sponsors.

George Amoako, chairman of the management committee of the Black Stars has revealed that the perception of juju has become a stumbling block in their bid to have Ghanaian footballers born in Europe commit to the Black Stars.



Speaking on Nhyira FM, Amoako said that the juju perception is driving away players who are being chased by the FA.



Saanie Daara on the same platform warned Ghanaians of the ramifications of negative comments and stories about the team.



The former BBC reporter said that some of the players would love to play for the country but certain reports about the team put them off.



“We must be mindful of what we say because it affects the mentality of these players who are born and raised in the diaspora. And I side with George Amoako on our reportage to the outside community about the national team”.



“Some of these players love Ghana within. Jerome Boateng has an African map with a Ghana highlighted tattooed on his shoulder and has his local Ghanaian name Agyenim written on his body. Timothy Fosu-Mensah who plays for the Netherlands has the Ghana flag on his boots whenever he plays. It is our duty to find a way of convincing them to do away with the negative stories they have heard about the national team,” he said.

In George Amoako’s interview, he complained about having difficulties to convince the players to play for Ghana and Saanie has offered some tips.



Saanie Daara asked the FA to use the services of ex-footballers as agents of persuasion in their dealings with the players.



He also suggested a certain forum or programme which will help the players identify more with the Ghanaian culture and feel part of it.



“There are over 150 Ghanaians born and raised in Germany. We can task the likes of Otto Addo, Hans Sarpei and Tony Baffoe to work on players in Germany. In the Netherlands, we can fall on Eric Addo and Matthew Amoah to get that work done with Razak Pimpong for players in the Scandinavia. In other countries, there are retired players we can rely on and it will help”.



We could even create one-week summer training camps in Europe to orient them about Ghana and our culture to instil the love of the country in them such that they will choose Ghana at crucial decision-making moments,” Sannie Daara concluded.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.