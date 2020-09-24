Junior Agogo remembered one year after his death with riveting documentary

A reviting documentary to honour the memory of former Black Stars striker, Junior Manuel Agogo has been aired by Beyond The Pitch, a sports personality interview show on GTV Sports+.

Junior Ago passed away in 2019 in a London hospital at the age of 40 after suffering from a stroke in 2015.



The bulky striker is best remembered by Ghanaians for his outstanding performance during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations which was hosted in Ghana.



Agogo made 27 appearances for the Black Stars from 2006 to 2009 and scored 12 goals in the process.



The documentary to honour his memory a year on after his demise featured ace Sports Journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, and Nana Yaa Thomas, a cousin of Junior Manuel Agogo.

Beyond The Pitch airs every Wednesday at 2 pm on GTV Sports Sports+



Watch the documentary in the video below:



