0
Menu
Sports

Junior Kaaba's agent breaks silence after Hearts of Oak contract termination

Former Accra Hearts Of Oak Striker, Junior Kaaba Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Junior Kaaba

Wed, 11 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Agent of Junior Kaaba, Amadou Tigana has rejected claims of a friction between his player and Accra Hearts of Oak following the termination of his client's contract.

Accra Hearts of Oak parted ways with the Cameroonian forward after he struggled to settle in the Ghana Premier League.

Kaaba failed to score a goal in eight Premier League for the Phobians, forcing the club to take a decision.

"I don’t have any problem with Accra Hearts of Oak. Kaaba doesn't have any problem with Accra Hearts of Oak,” he told Oyerepa FM.

“Accra Hearts of Oak treated us well. There are group of sabotage people in Ghana who want to ruin the image of Hearts of Oak,” he added.

Kaaba joined Hearts of Oak at the beginning of the season and was tipped to excel in the league following the exploits of compatriot Frank Etouga.

However, the powerful forward failed to emulate the success of Etouga and will now have to find a new club elsewhere.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Related Articles: