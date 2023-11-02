Jurgen Klopp votes Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah as MVP after Bournemouth win

Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has voted Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah as his Man of the Match following his exploits against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday night.

The English-born Ghanaian defender lasted the entire duration when the Reds cruised to a 2-1 away win over Bournemouth to progress to the next stage of the Cup competition.



Quansah partnered with Joel Matip at the heart of the defense and made a good account of himself. The defender attempted the most passes than any player against Bournemouth (97) and had 89% completion.



Speaking after the game, Klopp heaped praise on the Ghanaian defender following his outstanding performance during the game.



“Jarell Quansah was my Man of the Match. Super game!”.

“Strong in the tackles. We gave him the ball a lot. He had a lot to do. Great”. He added.



Liverpool opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium through Cody Gakpo after 31 minutes into the game.



Dutch international Justin Kluivert scored in the 64th minute to restore parity for the host before Darwin Nunez sealed win for Liverpool.



Meanwhile, Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo lasted 74 minutes as his outfit bow out of the Carabao Cup competition.