Just concede defeat and allow him to go unopposed – Kurt Okraku's boy to GFA presidential hopefuls

Kurt Okraku.jpeg Kurt Okraku, GFA president

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Team manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow is backing Kurt Okraku to continue as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the end of his first team.

He is optimistic that the GFA boss will secure the mandate to run the affairs of football in the country for a second term.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel TV in an interview, Ameenu Shardow urged all GFA Presidential hopefuls to concede defeat and allow Kurt Okraku to go unopposed.

“I have started talking to some of the potential candidates for the GFA Presidency elections to just concede defeat and allow Kurt Okraku to go unopposed,” Ameenu Shardow said.

The football ecosystem in the country will gather at Congress later this year to elect a new president to run the affairs of the sport.

The incumbent, Kurt Okraku is likely to be contested by some top football administrators in the country.

