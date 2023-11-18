Just feed 60% of the balls to him – Asamoah Gyan details how Ghana can get the best out of Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has weighed in on Ghana's 1-0 victory over Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to him, there is a need to utilize Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams in the team's attack.



Williams' late goal secured three points for Ghana in the match played at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.



In a post-match comment on Twitter, Gyan expressed his belief that feeding Inaki Williams with 60% of the balls in attack would make him deliver.



"Just feed him with 60% of the balls in attack, and he will be ready mentally to deliver. PERIOD," Gyan asserted in his Twitter post.



Inaki Williams had an earlier goal disallowed for offside but persisted in his pursuit.



In the final minutes of added time, Williams capitalized on a cross from Gideon Mensah, eluding his marker to head the ball into the net and secure his debut goal for the Black Stars.

Just feed him with 60% of the balls in attack and he will be ready mentally to deliver. PERIOD pic.twitter.com/BvjFPWcl3e — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 17, 2023

AM/SARA