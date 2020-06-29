Sports News

Just in: Otumfuo adds 3 members to Kotoko’s board of directors

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has added 3 members to the recently constituted board of directors for Asante Kotoko S.C.

Last month, the life patron and owner of the Ghana Premier League record-holders appointed a 9-member board of directors to serve as the highest decision making body of the club.



Today, 3 additional members have been added to the board, taking the number to 12.



The new additions are Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey (CEO Lexta Ghana Ltd), James Osei Brown (CEO Joshob Construction Ltd), and Kofi Amoah Abban (CEO Rigworld Group).

The 12-man board is being chaired by the club’s Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei with Mr. Jude Arthur as his vice.



The other members of the Kotoko board are Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Board Chairman, Exim Bank, Mr. Kwasi Osei Fori, Chief Executive Officer, Edmark Group/Rockshore Mining Limited, Kwabena Mensah, Corporate Lawyer, Joseph Yaw Addo, former Director of Sports, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Baffour Kwame Kusi, Ankobeahene, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Director of Sports, Sunyani Technical University, and Alhaji Abu Lamin, Bussiness man.

