Just over 5,000 fans attended Kotoko’s 1-1 draw with Karela United at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko have lost two of their opening matches

Just over five thousand fans paid to watch Asante Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League match week three game against Karela United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to Kumasi-based LUV FM, 5,373 fans purchased tickets to watch the Porcupine Warriors draw 1-1 against the Pride and Passion lads.



This is a trend that is carrying over from last season, as Hearts of and Asante Kotoko struggled to attract fans to watch their home games.



On the day, Asante Kotoko had to fight back from a goal down to draw with Karela United.



Prosper Ogum’s side went down after only nine minutes when their former player Evans Adomako punished them for their sluggish defending on the day.

Adomako pounced on Henry Ansu’s horrible defending to give the visitors the lead after curling past captain Ibrahim Danlad.



The Porcupine Warriors came close to finding the equaliser late in first half stoppage time after great team play but youngster Peter Amidu Acquah hit the ball wide.



Karela United failed to convert a good chance ten minutes into the second half to have doubled their lead from close range.



Baba Yahaya scored the equaliser for Asante Kotoko deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for Asante Kotoko, ending the game 1-1.