'Just seven days' - 'Disappointed' Iddrisu Baba reacts to World Cup snub

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu has reacted after missing Ghana's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iddrisu, who is a regular name in the squad, was omitted due to a knock that would sideline him for 7 days. This means he would recover before Ghana's opening game on November 24, 2022, but he could not make the cut.



Baba, reacting to his exclusion wrote on Twitter: "#7 days just 7 days ????????‍♂️"



"At least we tried. Alhamduliah regardless????????❤️"



Together with Iddrisu, goalkeepers, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott, also missed the squad due to respective injuries.



The squad which was announced on Monday, November 14, however, has familiar faces such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and the like.

Ghana have been placed in group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.















