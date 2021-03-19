Justice Blay, Yusif Mubarik recalled into final Black Stars squad

Midfielder, Justice Blay

Information reaching footballghana.com has indicated that Justice Blay and Yusif Mubarik have been recalled into the Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualification matches later this month.

Ghana in the final week of March will play against South Africa as well as Sao Tome & Principe in Group C of the qualifiers to next year’s AFCON tournament in Cameroon.



Although Justice Blay and Yusif Mubarik trained under CK Akonnor in the last few weeks in preparation for the matches, the duo missed out on the final squad named by the gaffer on Thursday.



The decision that shocked many attracted backlashes from Ghanaians in the last 12 hours with many citing discrimination in the call-up.



This afternoon reports coming in have revealed that coach CK Akonnor has recalled Justice Blay and Yusif Mubarik into the Ghana squad for the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa as well as Sao Tome & Principe.

It is understood that two of the players named yesterday will lose their places.



