Justice Blay and Dickson Afoakwa return to training ahead of Samartex clash

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced the long-awaited returns of forward Dickson Afoakwa and midfielder Justice Blay.

The Porcupine Warriors will benefit greatly from having these players back when they travel to play the Timber boys this week in the Ghana Premier League.



Dickson Afoakwa is yet to score a goal for the porcupine warriors this year, while Justice Blay led the team's last game against Karela United at CAM Park.



Their game against King Faisal which was to take place during the weekend was postponed.

Kotoko will play FC Samartex in their next Ghana Premier League game. They are currently fifth with 31 points after 20 games.



The Porcupine Warriors will be temporarily managed by assistant coach Orlando Wellington. Head coach Seydou Zerbo has been given two weeks off by the club's management due to the death of his 10-year-old son.