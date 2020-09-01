Sports News

Justice Blay's $100,000 price tag is unreasonable – Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed believes pricing midfielder, Justice Blay $100,000 is ridiculous and unreasonable.

Blay was a key player for Asante Kotoko in the just ended 2019/20 football season after joining them on a long season loan deal.



However, the midfielder has returned to his parent club, Medeama SC after the season was truncated due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



Ahead of Kotoko’s Caf Champions League campaign next season, Maxwell Konadu, who is the head coach of the side has demanded for the services of the midfielder with reports suggesting the Kotoko must cough over $100,000 to sign the midfielder permanently.



And according to Mohammed, the price tag is unreasonable insisting we are not in normal time due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“The $100,000 price tag on Medeama SC's Justice Blay isn't reasonable,” he told Asempa FM.

“We aren't in normal times, looking at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



“If the player wants to play Kotoko, both clubs should sit and discuss the future of the player but the price tag for me is unreasonable,” he added.



The 28-year-old emerged as Kotoko’s best player in the league, bagging five man of the match awards.



Blay scored twice in 13 appearances for Kotoko with the notable finish in the premier league game against Hearts of Oak where he nodded home the opener in a 2-1 victory.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.