0
Menu
Sports

Justice Blay undergoes medicals at parent club Medeama ahead of new season

Justice Blay Medeama SC Justice Blay is yet to decide his long-term future with the club

Fri, 2 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko target, Justice Blay has undergone a medical screening at his parent club Medeama ahead of the new season.

The midfielder has returned to Tarkwa after ending his one-year loan stint at Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko and Medeama are yet to reach an agreement on the long-term future of the former Hasaacas midfielder.

Kotoko is struggling to fund Blay's $50,000 valuation despite touting itself as the richest club in the West African nation.

The midfielder has returned to his parent club to start activities for the 2020-21 season.

Though the transfer talks remain on the cards, Blay has been forced to go back "home" pending the final agreement between both clubs.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: