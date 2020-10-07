Justice Blay will only leave Medeama on our terms - Patrick Akoto

Communication Director of Medeama SC Patrick Akoto and midfielder, Justice Blay

Communication Director of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto has stated that midfielder Justice Blay will only leave the club on their terms and won't be forced to sell their prize asset.

The midfielder has been involved in a "tapping-up row" with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



Blay underwent his medical examination in Tarkwa over the weekend following a successful loan spell but returned to Kumasi in a sensational twist to force his transfer



The midfielder is in a tussle with his employers after he traveled to the country's second-largest city without permission.



While Medeama say they are ready to negotiate for his release, they insist that the midfielder will only leave the club on their terms.



"Nobody can force us to sell him. We have been talking with competing clubs and hopefully, we bring closure to this matter," Akoto told Accra-based Hot FM.



"However, let me state without any equivocation that Justice Blay will only leave Medeama on our terms - not the other way round."

"We hold his economic rights and so extremely important we all exhibit mutual respect."



"Any potential transfer won't be forced on us. It won't happen today nor tomorrow."



"Medeama president Moses Armah is an accomplished businessman and won't kowtow to any pressure. The club is always ready to do business but it must be done by the books."



Kotoko, who are two-time African champions and claim to be the richest club in Ghana is struggling to meet Medeama's $50,000 valuation of the midfielder as they plan crowd-funding to secure his signature.



Both clubs have failed to reach an agreement but the latest scenario could completely jeopardize any attempt to sign the player.



Blay, a former Hasaacas and Eleven Wise midfielder has a running contract with Medeama until 2022.