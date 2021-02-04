Justice Blay wins MVP award after netting match winner in win over Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC midfielder, Justice Blay

Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay was named as the man of the match when they pipped Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 at the Tarkwa Akoon Park today, February 4, 2021.

Justice Blay made the difference in the crunchy fixture as he netted the only goal to hand all three points to the Yellow and Mauves in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



He tapped in a cross from Agyenim Boateng in the 50th minute following a free-kick to ensure Medeama make it three straight home victories.

Aside from his match-winning goal, Blay bossed the midfield with his outstanding performances.



The essential victory takes Medeama to the 9th position from 12th as they leapfrog three teams on the league standings.