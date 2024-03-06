Justin Diehl faces lengthy spell on sidelines due to muscle injury

Justin Diehl

FC Köln fans received unfortunate news on Tuesday as the club revealed that promising German-born Ghanaian talent Justin Diehl, aged 19, will be sidelined for several weeks due to a muscle injury he sustained during the derby against Leverkusen.

Diehl, who had been gaining attention for his performances on the pitch, picked up an injury during the derby.



After the match, the club conducted an MRI examination on Monday to assess the extent of his injury. The results confirmed fears of a significant muscle injury in his thigh, leaving him facing an extended period on the sidelines.

The German-born Ghanaian winger, who was brought on in the 65th minute of the game to inject some energy into Köln's attack, seemed eager to make an impact.



However, his enthusiasm was short-lived as suffered an injury to his right thigh while sprinting down the flank.