Juvenile League: Let's organize it properly - Haye Yartey

Cheeter Football Club, Haye Yartey

The Chief Executive Officer of Cheeter Football Club, Haye Yartey has hailed the return of the Juvenile League but wants it to be organized properly.

The Juvenile League leave which is commonly known as colts football has been retired for a while now as a result of financial constraints and other matters.



While it has been described as the best way of transitioning young players into professionals, the bane of having players fall out along the way is what has become the issue of many.



In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, Haye Yartey urged organizers of the Juvenile League to properly execute the competition to ensure the development of talents.



He told Ghanaweb, “I’m extremely happy that the Juvenile League has been launched. I think this has been long overdue and I thank the current GFA president for this.

“Football at the Juvenile level is the best. You can have a strong Black Stars team, but how do you replace them?,” Haye Yartey questioned.



He went on to say, “Having it come back is one thing and organizing it properly is another thing. The execution of it is the most important of it all.”



The Juvenile League which was launched by the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday is set to commence next month, May 7, 2021.