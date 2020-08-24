Sports News

Juventus keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Italian giant, Juventus, are still tracking in-demand Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey.

The Juventus are still holding onto their interest in the Ghana international, who has been consistently been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.



Supertar Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the club's top hierarchy to fetch the midfielder who has impressed heavily in the La Liga.



With Arsenal and Atletico locked in a stalemate over the Ghanaian, Juventus could steal the march of the English side to sign the £45million- rated star.



Reports from Turin claim Old Ladies of Italian football is still keen on getting Partey to reinforce the squad ahead of the new season.

Thomas has a lot of respect for his current employers, who gave him his big break in Europe as a youngster.



Now, at the age of 27 and one of the top midfielders on the continent, he's not about to ditch Los Rojiblancos for one of their Champions League rivals.



If he decides his future with his heart, Thomas Partey will sign his contract extension and be an Atletico player for many years to come.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.